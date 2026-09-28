Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands hosts 25th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk and Family Festival

OMAHA, Neb. —

Nearly 2,000 people gathered at Baxter Arena in Omaha for the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands' 25th annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk and Family Festival.

Attendees included families of those with Down syndrome and members of local businesses. Families enjoyed games, other attractions, and a community awareness walk.

Paige Aldana, one of the event's organizers, said inclusion is at the heart of the event.

"Our main goal is definitely inclusion for all...whatever that looks like, depending on anyone's abilities, disabilities, everybody deserves to be included, and that's why we are here."

Many families created named teams for the walk in honor of their loved ones. Kelsey Lasik has participated in the walk for the last 4 years.

"Micah's Mafia was the perfect fit for our little man, and we got a really good picture that kind of matched it for our theme."

Money raised by the event will support neighbors with Down syndrome in the metro area, including scholarships, educational resources, family support, and advocacy programs.

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