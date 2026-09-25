West Omaha's Hope Garden feeds those in need during "Good Neighbor Week"

WEST OMAHA, NE. — As part of One Omaha's "Good Neighbor Week," a group of West Omaha neighbors are feeding people in need — rain or shine — through a community garden at Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian Church at 165th and Center.

Gardeners from the Hope Garden at Faithful Shepherd Presbyterian are donating fresh, nutrient-dense vegetables to Heartland Hope Mission every week.

The volunteers, who are Nebraska Extension Master Gardeners from the University of Nebraska Lincoln, grow vegetables including green onions, bell peppers and pumpkins.

All produce goes to Heartland Hope Mission to feed people in need.

Alice Bacon, a Hope Garden crew leader, said the group's commitment doesn't waver regardless of the weather.

"We are here rain or shine because people have to eat," Bacon said.

The group harvests produce every Tuesday and Friday. Volunteers say the food they grow is fresh and nutrient-dense.

For Hope Garden Co-Crew Leader Jan McAlpine, the work reflects a simple but powerful idea of community.

"Being a good neighbor to me means helping your neighbor, taking care of your neighbor, feeding people and doing whatever you are capable of doing," McAlpine said.