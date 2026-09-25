Omaha firefighter charged with eight felonies for allegedly recording teen girl with hidden camera

OMAHA, NE. — A veteran Omaha firefighter appeared before a judge for the first time since his arrest on September 24 on multiple felony charges that stem from him using hidden cameras to record a teenage girl, state prosecutors allege.

Brandon Wilson, 55, faces eight felony charges after prosecutors say he set up hidden cameras to record a teen girl in her bedroom and bathroom.

According to prosecutors, Wilson lived with his then-girlfriend and her daughter from 2017 to 2020.

During that time, prosecutors say he set up hidden cameras in the girl's room to spy on her.

Douglas County Deputy Attorney Christopher McMahon described the allegations in court.

"During that period, defendant set up a hidden camera in the girlfriend's daughter's bedroom and bathroom. He would regularly record the daughter in various states of undress," McMahon said.

Prosecutors also say Wilson occasionally adjusted the camera's angles.

The recordings took place when the girl was between the ages of 12 and 15.

Douglas County Attorney Don Klein said charges were brought now because evidence was only recently obtained.

"We didn't get the evidence — the physical evidence about this — until just about a week-and-ten days ago, (then) the police investigated it," Klein said.

Given Wilson's job as a first responder, Klein called the allegations concerning.

"Well, the law applies to everybody, but certainly the fact that (that) is the person that is charged is very troubling," Klein said.

Wilson's defense attorney asked Judge Shearer for a lower bond amount, citing Wilson's years with Omaha Fire.

Judge Shearer rejected that request and set Wilson's bond at $400,000. Wilson is also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

After court, Klein said in a phone call with KMTV that he is pleased with the bond amount.

Wilson's next court appearance is set for November 2.