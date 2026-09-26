Bellevue crime rates continue to drop as police credit staffing, data analyst hires

Crime is falling significantly across multiple categories. Bellevue's 2025 statistics show sharp declines in robbery (down 86%), homicide (down 65%), burglary (down 43%), and auto theft (down 40%) — and police say the trend is still moving downward, not leveling off. Full staffing and data-driven policing are driving the results. The Bellevue Police Department has been fully staffed since March 2022 and has added two full-time analysts under Chief Clary who track crime trends, locations, and times of day to focus resources more effectively. Rising call volume is not a contradiction — it reflects proactive policing. Total calls rose 10%, but Sergeant Manning attributes that increase to self-initiated officer activity, which is prevention-focused work that helps explain why crime numbers are dropping even as calls go up.

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Bellevue is seeing crime fall across multiple categories, and the city's police department says the trend shows no signs of slowing down.

According to 2025 statistics from the Bellevue Police Department, robbery is down 86%, homicide is down 65%, burglary has dropped 43%, and auto theft has fallen 40%.

Sergeant Jess Manning with the Bellevue Police Department said the decline is the result of several contributing factors, including the hiring of two full-time data analysts under Chief Clary.

"We have also under Chief Clary hired two full time analysts and those analysts their full time job is to analysis data trends locations times of days, possible areas that need more focus," Manning said.

Staffing has also been at full capacity since March of 2022, which Manning said has made a significant difference.

While the total number of calls rose by 10%, Manning said that increase is tied to officers taking more initiative on their own.

"A lot of those calls are being attributed to the self initiated activity which is in essence prevention activity which balances out the numbers dropping in the other criminal areas," Manning said.

Manning said the numbers reflect a city that is growing — and staying safe despite that growth.

"It would make sense when you have more people in a city that there are going to be more problems and more calls and more people have conflicts with each other so the fact that we're not and we're not even plateauing and staying even we're actually dropping," Manning said.

Bellevue resident Margie Rice said she moved to the city five years ago and was not surprised to hear about the falling crime statistics.

"It doesn't surprise me because I do see a lot of police presence in the city so the cars are definitely out," Rice said.

Rice said she feels secure in her day-to-day life in the city.

"So living in an apartment I feel totally safe," Rice said.

Manning said Bellevue residents have also played a major role in the decline by watching their neighborhoods and reporting suspicious activity.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.