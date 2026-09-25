Salem Baptist Church distributes 300 free household essential boxes to families struggling with inflation

OMAHA, Neb. — Salem Baptist Church is hosting a community giveaway Saturday, distributing 300 free boxes packed with household essentials to families feeling the financial strain of rising prices.

Church members spent time packing the boxes, each filled with donated items gathered specifically to meet needs they were seeing in the community.

"We can't do everything, but we can do something."

That "something" is helping families with everyday essentials. Organizers say they began noticing the need during pantry days, when families would request everyday items along with food.

Malloree Ellis, First Lady of Salem Baptist Church, said the congregation spent recent months collecting specific categories of items.

"For the month of June, we collected household cleaning products for the month of July. We did hair care products, and then for the month of August. We did personal hygiene for products."

Ellis said families in the community are being forced to make difficult choices.

"Families are making really hard decisions currently. Do I purchase this, or do I pay a bill, or anything like that? And with the price is going up, our economy is definitely taking a hit in that. And so we identified that these are things that we need, that we are in need of purchase, but sometimes family go without."

No two boxes are exactly alike. Because these items weren't bought in bulk, they were donated by people who wanted to give what they could to help their neighbors.

Church member Tiffany Jackson said the response from the congregation made the effort possible.

"The great thing about our church is that we were able to collect so many items that can help so many households that might not tell you they need help."

Pastor Jarvis Ellis said the giveaway is rooted in the church's core mission.

"We don't want anybody to pay for anything. This is just simply our way of simply saying, We see you and we're in this thing together."

The Salem Marketplace community giveaway takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3131 Lake St, Omaha, NE 68111.



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