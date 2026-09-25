Gov. Pillen announces 90-day fuel and weight exemptions for agricultural producers

Immediate, time-limited relief: Nebraska's 90-day diesel tax and weight exemptions are in effect now, giving farmers a defined but temporary window to reduce hauling costs and maximize trailer loads without penalty. Refund-based system requires action from farmers: The diesel tax relief is not automatic — producers must track and submit receipts to receive reimbursement, meaning farmers who don't engage with the process won't benefit. Relief is welcomed but not a cure-all: Farmers like Doug Bartek acknowledge the measures help, but the broader pressures of fuel costs, fertilizer prices, tariffs and inflation remain unresolved, leaving the long-term outlook for Nebraska agriculture uncertain.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — At a press conference in Lincoln Nebraska Thursday, Gov. Jim Pillen announced relief measures for agricultural producers struggling with high fuel and fertilizer costs, tariff concerns and inflation.

For the next 90 days, farmers will be exempt from weight restrictions and diesel fuel taxes on agricultural hauling.

"About anything that you can think of that we haul in agriculture will be exempt on weight and exempt on the diesel gas tax," Pillen said.

Producers will be able to collect receipts and apply for a refund on diesel taxes paid during the exemption period.

"You'll be able to keep track of your receipts then get a refund back for however much diesel and the tax back," Pillen said.

The weight exemptions allow trailers to be loaded to full capacity without penalty.

"We are going to allow all trailers, livestock trailers, grain trailers, no matter what they're hauling to be able to stay in a technical on a 20 thousand weight per axle but what that means is everybody can fill their trailers up as full as they can get them and not worry about the weight," Pillen said.

The exemptions also include diesel pickups and fifth-wheel trailers.

Doug Bartek, a fifth-generation farmer northeast of Wahoo, said the relief comes at a difficult time for the agriculture industry.

"It just seems like all the way around we're getting hit really hard so this will come at a really good time. Like governor said is it the silver bullet? No, but any little bit will help," Bartek said.

Pillen said the exemptions are in effect now and will not come with any adverse consequences. He also said an extension is possible.

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