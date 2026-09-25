Elementary students in Plattsmouth build key skills through nature-based occupational therapy program

Plattsmouth, Neb (KMTV) -

Elementary school students in Plattsmouth are developing crucial skills through a nature-based occupational therapy program designed to build mindfulness and problem-solving abilities — all while trading screen time for time outdoors.

The program is run by Nebraska Methodist College and taught by students under the direction of fieldwork coordinator Hannah Wiger.

"If they are not moving and interacting with nature and working in teams and problem solving and touching, interacting with nature, that can really slow down their development," Wiger said.

Activities in the program include planting and learning about vegetables and gardening, making self-portraits out of items found in nature, and learning how to express emotions through movement.

Third grader Annika Dean is among the students participating. She said the experience has already taught her a great deal.

"Out here...you can do a lot of stuff...you don't have to be inside and play, you can come out in nature and do whatever you want," Dean said.

For Annika, the program has already inspired her to spend more time playing outside with her own friends.

"Coming outside...you don't have to have a tablet to have fun. You can just come out here and have so much fun," Dean said.

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