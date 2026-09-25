What's Happening This Weekend: September 25 - 27, 2026

OMAHA, Neb. — A packed weekend of events is ahead across the Omaha metro and surrounding communities, with festivals, charity walks, cultural celebrations, and a major road race all on the calendar.

Coca-Cola Days | Atlantic | Friday-Saturday

Atlantic kicks off the weekend with Coca-Cola Days on Friday and Saturday. The soda manufacturer is a major employer in the community. Neighbors can meet the Coca-Cola Polar Bear, participate in an apple pie baking contest, and take part in a tailgate party Friday night starting at 5:30.

Susan G. Komen Nebraska More Than Pink Walk | Papillion | Saturday

The Susan G. Komen Nebraska More Than Pink Walk takes place Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion. The breast cancer foundation is working to raise $350,000 to fund research, patient care, and advocacy work. The opening ceremony kicks off at 9 a.m.

Salem Baptist Church Community Giveaway | North Omaha | Saturday

Salem Baptist Church is hosting an event providing household essentials to neighbors in need. Attendees can pick up household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, and food. The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church's parking lot near 30th and Lake in North Omaha.

Omaha Sister Cities Association International Event | Omaha | Saturday

The Omaha Sister Cities Association is taking neighbors on a tour around the world — from Japan to Mexico to Germany — without ever leaving home. There will be food, drinks, and performances representing Omaha's 9 sister cities. The event takes place Saturday at 6 p.m. at MCC's Institute for the Culinary Arts.

AppleJack Festival | Nebraska City | Saturday-Sunday

Nebraska City celebrates the AppleJack Festival at the Arbor Day Farm on Saturday and Sunday. Also in town, the Mayhew Cabin Foundation will host a night of storytelling with a local author on Saturday night at 6:30.

Omaha Marathon | Omaha | Sunday

The streets of downtown and North Omaha will fill with runners Sunday during the Omaha Marathon. The race begins in the 7 o'clock hour and offers multiple distances, including the 5K, half marathon, and full marathon.

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