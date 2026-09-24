'I want people to feel good': Council Bluffs is getting its first dedicated bookstore in years

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs is getting its first dedicated bookstore in at least 15 years when Bridget's Bookshelf opens Friday on the 100 Block.

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Council Bluffs gets first bookstore in years

"I just felt like it was a real need; that Council Bluffs should have a bookstore. I have people stopping everyday to thank me for opening a bookstore," said owner, Mary Aney.

Hundreds of neighbors have expressed excitement on social media.

"I was floored, I'm still floored everyday," Aney said.

Local entrepreneur Tamara Brunow is one of those neighbors.

"Ah, I was so excited. I think it was the first person to share it when I saw the announcement," Brunow said.

Brunow says the bookstore adds to the vibrancy of the 100 Block.

"We really, really need to concentrate on building up those local small businesses. We want to keep people here that have lived here, have worked here," she said.

The store is filled with personal touches, including quilts made by Aney's sister and book reviews written by her granddaughter. The shop is named after a baby girl Aney lost and a painting on the wall is a tribute to her mother.

After 35 years as a public school teacher and librarian, Aney is read for the next chapter.

"I just want people to feel good and happy and comfortable and know that they can come," she said.

The grand opening of Bridget's Bookshelf will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

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