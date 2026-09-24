Farnam Bridge completion puts Omaha Streetcar project three months ahead of schedule

OMAHA, Neb. — The roughly $20 million bridge includes wider sidewalks, brighter street lighting and a dedicated bike lane.

Construction on the Farnam Bridge began in January. The roughly $20 million bridge is now complete and ready to support the future Omaha Streetcar — finishing three months ahead of schedule.

The completed work includes brighter street lighting, wider sidewalks and a dedicated bike lane.

The bridge will fully open to traffic Friday afternoon, allowing drivers to exit Interstate 480 and travel directly into Midtown.

City leaders say the bridge will play a key role in reshaping traffic patterns through downtown and connecting several major business districts.

Mayor John Ewing Jr. said the city is focused on minimizing disruption as the broader project moves forward.

"We want to do everything we can to ensure that we get this project done, and we get the streets open as quickly as we can."

City Council member Danny Begley said the reopened corridor will benefit businesses across multiple neighborhoods.

"With this artery open at 480, you can support and continue to support businesses, not only downtown, but in Midtown and Blackstone."

Jackie Johnson of the Blackstone Business Association acknowledged the toll construction has taken while expressing gratitude to the community.

"Construction sucks. Um, it's not, we're in the middle of it. And what we have to do is just get through it. And I want to say thank you to everybody who has supported the businesses, and, you know, despite the construction, the closures, they've made their way out, and they've supported these businesses that are just citizens."

For businesses and drivers in the area, the hope is that the new connection will mean fewer construction headaches and more traffic flowing through the heart of Omaha.

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