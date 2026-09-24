Council Bluffs mayor says councilman blocked her car door, made threats after Sept. 14 meeting

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A confrontation between Council Bluffs Mayor Jill Shudak and Councilman Steve Gorman outside city hall was caught on surveillance video following a city council meeting on Sept. 14.

The video shows Shudak getting into her car when Gorman does a U-turn in the crosswalk to approach her vehicle. He remains at her car for nearly 50 seconds, bracing himself against the SUV's frame.

In a statement, Shudak said Gorman positioned himself in a way that prevented her from closing her vehicle door for approximately 45 seconds. She said Gorman told her he was "coming after" her and referenced making a motion to have her censured as mayor. He then shut her door and walked away.

Shudak said she found the encounter serious enough to report to law enforcement and request that charges be considered. Because of a potential conflict of interest, the Council Bluffs Police Department referred the matter to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Pottawattamie County Attorney's Office reviewed the matter and declined to pursue criminal charges. County Attorney Matt Wilber said he did not believe a reasonable factfinder in Pottawattamie County would find that Gorman had "no legitimate purpose" in confronting Shudak regarding the subject of his complaint.

In her statement, Shudak said she respects the county attorney's authority to make charging decisions, but added that the decision not to file charges does not change what occurred.

"No elected official or member of the public should have to feel scared and physically blocked from closing their vehicle door while being confronted after a public meeting," Shudak said.

Shudak said the incident will result in changes to how she operates day-to-day, including additional precautions surrounding meetings and her arrival and departure from city hall.

In a follow-up statement, Shudak addressed what she described as a narrative that she and Gorman simply "go at it" with each other.

"Elected officials are not always going to agree. But disagreement should not be confused with personal attacks," Shudak said.

She said their disagreements predate the Sept. 14 incident, pointing to a vote involving the proposed sale of Dodge Park and her decision not to support the streetcar as earlier points of conflict.

3 News Now has reached out to Gorman for comment and will update this story when he responds.

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