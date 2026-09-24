Free public forum in Omaha Thursday night examines Nebraska data center energy and water impacts

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's booming data center industry is raising big questions about energy, water and costs — and Omaha residents can get answers at a free public forum Thursday night.

The Nebraska Sierra Club is hosting the event at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 7020 Cass Street. Chapter Director Ken Winston will present and lead a community discussion on the issue.

Nebraska has 25 data center facilities with a reported 1.4 gigawatts of power demand either operating or in the pipeline. That number could climb dramatically by 2035.

In July, Gov. Jim Pillen signed an executive order halting tax incentives for data center developers, stopping them from receiving credits under the Imagine Nebraska Act. From Jan. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026, the state issued $317 million in credits used, direct refunds, and sales tax exemptions related to the program, less recapture repaid, according to a spokesperson for Pillen.

"We've done way, way more than our fair share. And we've been giving the farm away. My view, that's a mistake. It's irresponsible if we don't take action," Pillen said.

Pillen said he is not calling for moratoriums on data center construction but supports changes to current practices. He also announced the Department of Water, Energy and Environment will establish a task force to examine how to protect land and natural resources.

"We have to protect our water," Pillen said.



WATCH: Cass County commissioners pause new data centers for year amid neighbor concerns

Cass County pauses new data centers for a year amid resident concerns

The debate has already prompted action at the county level. Moratoriums on data center construction have passed in Otoe, Gage and Seward counties. The Cass County Planning Commission recommended a pause on construction after neighbors raised concerns.

Cass County resident Jayden Speed said the issue is personal.

"It's really important to me that we protect our natural resources," Speed said.

Thursday's forum will also examine water consumption. Google reported using approximately 732 million gallons of water at its Nebraska campuses in 2025. Public power utilities — including OPPD, LES and NPPD — are under pressure to find new power sources to keep up with demand, and questions remain about who pays for the infrastructure upgrades needed to support these facilities.

The forum will also cover Nebraska's 2026 data center disclosure law. One month before Pillen's executive order, he signed a separate bill allowing private companies to build power generating stations that could power computing or data centers.

The event is free and open to the public.

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