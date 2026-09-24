Council Bluffs residents can buy trees through local conservation program

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Residents in Council Bluffs have the opportunity to add a native or ornamental tree to their yards through a local conservation program.

Pottawattamie Conservation, in partnership with Council Bluffs Trees Forever, is selling trees to Iowa residents. Each resident can purchase up to 2 trees at $40 each.

This year, the Leave Your Mark Memorial Tree Fund is awarding 6 trees to neighbors honoring loved ones.

Sales remain open through Tuesday. Trees can be picked up the following Saturday morning, Oct. 3, at Harrah's Casino.

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