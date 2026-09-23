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Hickory Villa residents have until October to move out. Community members can help ease the transition.

About 49 residents need packing supplies and volunteers as they prepare to leave Hickory Villa following the facility's sale.
Hickory Villa is asking for donations and volunteers to help about 49 residents pack and move following the facility's sale.
Hickory Villa residents have until October to move out. Community members can help ease the transition.
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OMAHA, Neb. — About 49 residents at Hickory Villa are facing a move after the facility's sale, and staff are turning to the community for support to help ease the transition.

Since people have been reaching out about how they can help staff shared on social media that many residents do not have family or other local support available to help them pack and relocate. Corporate restrictions also prevent staff from physically helping residents pack their belongings.

Hickory Villa is asking for donations of cardboard boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap, moving blankets and permanent markers. The facility is also looking for volunteers who can help pack and prepare residents for the move.

In a statement, Hickory Villa headquarters said:

"We are committed to walking alongside our residents and their families every step of the way, and to assisting each person to settle into a new home that continues to meet their needs with dignity and compassion."

Buffy Bush, whose parent lives at the facility, spoke about the impact on families and staff.

"I'll be honest, the staff of Hickory Villa. They're just as devastated as the families, 'cause they were blindsided as well. They didn't know. The director, Ms. Tawny, has done everything that she possibly could to help us identify the different organizations that accept Medicaid waivers, the ones who don't. The thing is, a list can go all day, but are there opening," Bush said.

Anyone interested in helping can contact Hickory Villa at 402-392-0767.

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