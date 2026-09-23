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Sarpy County property tax hearing scheduled for tonight at Bellevue University

A public hearing on Sarpy County property taxes is scheduled tonight at Bellevue University's Criss Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
Sarpy County property tax hearing scheduled for tonight at Bellevue University
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SARPY COUNTY, Nebraska (KMTV) – Sarpy County residents may have received pink postcards showing an estimated property tax change ahead of a public hearing scheduled for tonight.

The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. at Bellevue University's Criss Auditorium. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and make public comments before the city, county and school district adopt the levy for next year.

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