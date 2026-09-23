EU ambassador visits Creighton University, to discuss allies, trade, A-I and more

NORTH DOWNTOWN OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — European Union Ambassador Jovita Neliupšienė visited Creighton University for a moderated discussion covering the war in Ukraine, artificial intelligence, trade, and the importance of allies.

Neliupšienė, who once studied at Creighton, participated in a wide-ranging conversation that touched on the state of the transatlantic relationship between the United States and the European Union.

"I think transatlantic relationships here are intact and one of the things we have to listen to what the people are saying — people on both sides of the Atlantic are saying that — I think people here in the U.S. still know who their allies are and who are the enemies," Neliupšienė said.

During her visit, Neliupšienė also met with Nebraska leaders, including Gov. Jim Pillen, U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts, and Mayor John Ewing, who say they support trade policies that are open, predictable, and free from unnecessary friction.

On the subject of tariffs, Neliupšienė offered a direct assessment.

"We should be honest — tariffs and trade restrictions can raise costs and create uncertainty, and where the uncertainty becomes part of business costs, business suffers," Neliupšienė said.

On artificial intelligence, she acknowledged its potential while calling for stronger guardrails.

"This is not only the responsibility of the government setting the rules — this is also responsibility of the companies setting the algorithms and the way that it will actually not be too addictive, it will not be too harmful, that it will be possibility of choice on how you can use technology," Neliupšienė said.

Neliupšienė's visit also featured a traveling exhibit of 28 books — one selected by the EU ambassador to the United States and one from each of the 27 EU member countries. Each book has been translated into English and reflects its country's national spirit, values, or enduring ties to the U.S.

The exhibit includes a book and letter from each of the 27 countries in the European Union.



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