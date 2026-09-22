‘We just don’t want it:’ Cass County bans hyperscale data centers

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Cass County will not allow large-scale data centers to be built within its borders, commissioners announced Tuesday.

The Cass County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss proposed regulations for data centers, delaying a vote on those regulations while announcing that so-called hyperscale data centers would be prohibited.

Jayden Speed, founder of Cass County Data Center Watch, said he supports the move.

“They put a lot of stress on the land, on the natural resources, on energy, and on residents,” Speed said. “So I think the county has really gone in a positive direction with this change.”

The proposed regulations divide data centers into 3 groups based on size and energy output. The announcement means centers from the largest group could not be built in the county. Those sites would be at least 100,000 square feet and carry an electrical load of at least 25 megawatts — enough to power nearly 19,000 homes for a year.

Commissioner Duane Murdoch, who called for limits on larger projects, said the public drove the decision.

"The public feels it's just way too much for our county to absorb that side of on prime farmland, that type of hyper scale. We just don't want it," Murdoch said.

A year-long pause on construction in the county, which commissioners voted on last month, is currently in effect.

The proposed regulations on data centers still have to be finalized by the board. Those include construction in certain zoned areas, noise level maximums, and protection of water and the environment.

Speed said the announcement is a victory for residents who have been engaged in the process.

"It's a win for all of the people in the community that have continued to show up, have continued to advocate for the best interests of their neighbors and of their community," Speed said.

The next board meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 6.

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