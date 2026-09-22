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Nebraska Game and Parks begins fall trout stocking program

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is beginning its annual fall trout stocking program this week, releasing 12-inch rainbow trout into ponds and lakes across the state with an emphasis on urban and community waters.
Nebraska Game and Parks begins fall trout stocking program
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OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska's fall fishing season is getting a boost.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is beginning its annual fall trout stocking program this week, releasing 12-inch rainbow trout into ponds and lakes across the state with an emphasis on urban and community waters.

Omaha will see its stocking in October. Hundreds of trout are scheduled for Fontenelle Park Pond, Towl Park Lake and Benson Park Pond.

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