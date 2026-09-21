Neighbor describes watching Omaha firefighters use an axe to enter home on fire where body was found

OMAHA, NE. — Omaha fire crews discovered a body inside a home while responding to a house fire near 97th and Maple streets.

The call for the fire came in around 11 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, the fire was toward the back of the house.

While sweeping the house after the fire, firefighters found a body inside. Firefighters then evacuated the home while OPD and forensic crews arrived on scene.

Jennifer Griffin, a neighbor who witnessed firefighters working at the scene, described what she saw.

"There was smoke coming out from the area of the top," Griffin said. "I saw one of them take an axe and head toward the back, and then I started hearing the sound of glass breaking as they were trying to enter, I assume, from outside into the back area."

Omaha Fire Department says it will continue to investigate the cause of the fire, while the Omaha Police Department will investigate the body.