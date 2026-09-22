Council Bluffs launches criminal trespass program to protect businesses from camping, trespassing

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police and City Councilman Cole Button launched a program designed to help businesses affected by people camping and trespassing on their property.

The "Criminal Trespass Program" is voluntary and allows business owners to authorize police in advance to address trespassing problems.

The program grew out of concerns raised by residents and local business owners about repeated trespassing and people camping on private business property.

Shortly after taking office, Button brought the concept to Police Chief Matt Davis. Over the following nine months, Button and Davis worked with members of the Council Bluffs Police Department, city IT staff, the County Attorney's Office, and other city staff to develop and implement the program.

"Business owners shouldn't have to accept repeated trespassing as simply a cost of doing business," Button said in a statement. "This program is about protecting our community and property owners, keeping business properties safe, and holding people accountable when they violate the law. We can give our officers the tools and information they need to do their jobs efficiently while respecting everyone's rights — including the rights of property owners."

Businesses can enroll on the Council Bluffs Police website.

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