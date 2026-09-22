Clarkson College unveils $15 million campus upgrade to support future healthcare workers

$15 million investment — Clarkson College unveiled a major campus upgrade Monday that includes a new welcome center, state-of-the-art classrooms, labs and a courtyard. Community and economic impact — Elected leaders believe the upgrades will serve as an economic engine and driver for the community while keeping the focus on educating young people. Workforce pipeline — The upgrades are designed to support Nebraska's next generation of healthcare professionals as demand for healthcare continues to grow.

MIDTOWN OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Clarkson College unveiled a $15 million campus upgrade Monday, adding a new welcome center, state-of-the-art classrooms, labs and a courtyard.

Elected leaders say the college has a bright future.

"I think everything worked out to where we're going to have a great system that works to educate our young people. That's our primary focus. So I believe it worked out well and it will be a great economic engine and driver for this community," Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. said.

Leaders say they hope the upgrades help to support Nebraska's next generation of healthcare professionals.

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