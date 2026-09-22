EU's top US diplomat returns to Creighton to unveil exhibit

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University is hosting the European Union's top diplomat in America.

Jovita Neliupsiene, once a student at Creighton, is returning to the university to unveil an exhibit on the U.S.-EU relationship. She will also speak to neighbors on campus at 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

During her visit, the ambassador will meet with Mayor John Ewing and Governor Jim Pillen.

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