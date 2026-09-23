Kids Can Community Center teaches children the power of kindness during Good Neighbor Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Children at Kids Can Community Center in South Omaha spent day four of One Omaha's Good Neighbor Week learning that being a good neighbor can start at any age.

Kids decorated kindness rocks and took part in coloring activities, all designed to show them how small acts can make a big difference in a community.

Kids Can Community Center has been part of the South Omaha community for more than 100 years, providing child care, education and resources to local families.

During Good Neighbor Week, the focus shifted to an important lesson: building a stronger community starts with the people around you.

One Omaha's first citywide Week of Neighboring celebrates what makes each neighborhood unique and encourages people to find ways to strengthen those connections.

Julie Madsen, Kids Can's Mentoring and Community Outreach Coordinator, said the center's work is rooted in connection.

"The community is so important because we're working with moms and dads. We're working with littles, we're working with the neighborhood, we're working with partners, and it really just all connects and comes back to, we're a community center. We want to connect and extend all the wonderful things that our community has to offer."

The lesson at Kids Can is simple — being a good neighbor doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes, it starts with a little kindness.

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