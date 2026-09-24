Omaha firefighter arrested on eight felony child porn charges, court documents show history of misconduct

OMAHA, NE. — An Omaha firefighter has been arrested on eight felony child pornography charges, and new court documents reveal alleged misconduct dating back to 2018.

According to Omaha police, Brandon Wilson, 55, was arrested on four counts of possessing child pornography and four counts of unlawfully photographing someone without consent.

Court documents show two of the charges stem from alleged incidents in 2018, two from 2019, and four from 2020.

Omaha Fire confirmed Wilson is an active employee and has been placed on leave while police investigate.

The department said it cannot comment on pending investigations.

Wilson appeared in a 2013 interview with KMTV discussing firefighters learning self-defense techniques.

"If we don't know how to protect ourselves, then we can ourselves become victims," Wilson said. "This type of training is designed to keep us from being victims."

A booking photo shows Wilson in custody. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them.

Wilson is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.