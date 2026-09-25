Local Omaha business says it's still in style to be a good neighbor

A family legacy built on community — Get N Go Fish was founded by Jerel Ford's father in 1996 and passed down to him, making it a 30-year multi-generational business rooted in Omaha. Giving back is part of the business model — Every Saturday, Ford feeds the community with food that would otherwise go to waste — a quiet, consistent act of generosity he says helps keep customers coming back and the business thriving. A local spotlight during Good Neighbor Week — Get N Go Fish is being recognized as part of One Omaha's first citywide Good Neighbor Week, which celebrates neighborhood identity and encourages residents to strengthen community connections.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Get N Go Fish has been a staple of the Omaha community for 30 years, serving deep-fried local catfish cooked to order near 24th and Franklin.

Owner Jerel Ford's father founded the business in 1996 and passed it down to him.

Ford said it is special to be part of One Omaha's first citywide Good Neighbor Week, which celebrates what makes each neighborhood unique and encourages people to find ways to strengthen community connections.

Ford said being a good neighbor and being a good person is still in style.

"You know you could walk right past us and its not a big establishment but its community. We been here a long time and we've served generations. I don't televise it but every Saturday we go down and feed the community so nothing goes to waste. So it's just little things like that that can help keep you in a business and keep your customers coming back."

You can find Get N Go Fish at 1706 N 24th in Omaha.

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