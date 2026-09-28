Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
44  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCentral Omaha

Actions

Omaha City Council President says VA is interested in The Center Mall property

Omaha City Council President says VA is interested in The Center Mall property
Posted
and last updated

OMAHA, Neb. — The Department of Veterans Affairs has expressed interest in taking over the Center Mall property near 42nd and Center in Omaha, according to Omaha City Council President Danny Begley.

Begley provided this statement on Monday afternoon: "The City has learned that the Department of Veterans Affairs expressed interest in the Center Mall property. In order to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs time to explore this interest, at tomorrows meeting a request will be made that the CRA designation public hearing and vote scheduled for October 6, 2026 be delayed to December 8, 2026."

The VA has not yet responded to a request for comment. This is a developing story.

📱 More News from 3NewsNow.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jeremy Fredricks.jpg

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks