Hanscom Park silos set for demolition as developers plans apartment complex with about 230 units

Vacant Hanscom Park silos will be demolished for a 200-plus-unit apartment complex

The Planning Board voted 6-0 to approve a request for more than $10 million in TIF funding on Wednesday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Silos that have sat vacant for decades near 35th and Vinton in Hanscom Park are slated for demolition as developers moves forward with plans to build a more than 200-unit apartment complex on the site.

The Planning Board voted 6-0 on Wednesday to approve a request for more than $10 million in TIF funding for the project. The City Council will still need to approve the funding.

Hanscom Park neighbor Michael Skocz said he has lived in the neighborhood for decades and remembers when the silos were in use.

"I do remember when they were, when they were working," Skocz said.

Carley Adams, who leads the Hanscom Park Neighborhood Association, said the community has concerns about who the development will serve.

"I just think we really need to consider the people that the reconstruction is gonna affect and the price of the housing for people," Adams said.

Neighbor Isabela Manhart spoke at the Planning Board meeting Wednesday about the environmental impact and costs.

"I was looking at the rates of these new apartments, and I'm like, that's, you know, more than my mortgage for a month," Manhart said.

Neighbors raised questions about the fate of a nearby trail, which silos would remain standing, and whether affordable housing units would be included in the project.

Project co-developer Spencer Goldenberg said the trail will not be affected and some silos will remain. On the question of affordable housing, Goldenberg said the team is still working through options.

"That's something we're exploring," Goldenberg said in a phone interview.

Goldenberg said the plan is to begin demolition and start construction within the next 12 months.

Skocz said he is optimistic about what the development could mean for the area.

"So it's exciting to see that the area is growing, and for the going for the better," Skocz said.

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