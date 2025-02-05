Freezing drizzle Wednesday: Here's the latest where and when

A few pockets of freezing drizzle are starting to pop up early this morning, mainly southeast of Omaha, but they will start to become more common late this morning. The freezing drizzle will be most widespread early this afternoon, then it will start to fade away, but there could still be a few pockets of freezing drizzle during the evening commute. We'll completely dry out shortly after the drive home from work.

The freezing drizzle still looks more likely in neighborhoods south and east of Omaha, but the metro could easily get hit by some of the freezing drizzle today. Highs will be in the upper 20s, but the wind chill will be closer to 20 at best.

KMTV Freezing drizzle Wednesday

Skies quickly clear overnight, and we drop into the upper teens for Thursday morning.

Thursday will be breezy, but it will be mostly sunny and warmer with low 40s.

The wind will be lighter Friday, and we keep the sunshine and low 40s for another afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few raindrops (south) and snowflakes (north). The rain won't be enough to be beneficial, and the snow won't be enough to stick or cause any problems. It will also be breezy and a little cooler with upper 30s.

We drop into the mid 30s Sunday, but we'll see more of a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with mid 30s.

It gets colder again Tuesday with mid 20s and more clouds.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Freezing Drizzle

High: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cold

Low: 19

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 42

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 42

