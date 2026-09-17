Friday evening storms possible, cooler and wet this weekend

3 Things to Know



Strong storms possible Friday evening

Spotty rain this weekend

'Fall-like' feel with cooler than average temps

Forecast

It will be a mostly dry evening around Omaha, but we'll keep a 20-30% chance for a few hit-and-miss rain showers. If you are looking for a time to mow, do it either this evening or Friday afternoon. More wet weather is expected over the weekend.

Storms will become scattered mainly north of Omaha overnight. This rain will stick around for the first part of Friday morning.

Any morning clouds/rain should clear up by noon and we're into some afternoon sunshine. Friday will be a mostly sunny, warmer and windy day that ends with thunderstorms in the evening. We will also be monitoring a severe weather chance on Friday evening with highs in the mid 80s. The best time to see rain will be after 4 PM.

We'll keep the rain at probable chances over this weekend, so have a backup plan for any of your outdoor events this weekend. Saturday may stay dry through the afternoon, with rain moving in during the evening. Sunday looks cool and wet, in the 50s to 60s for most of the day.

In total, we could see an additional 1.0" to 2.0" of rain across the region through Sunday night. Some of our highest amounts will be across southwest Iowa where amounts could reach 4.0" of rain.

Next week should start to see a 'drying-out' pattern return to the region after Monday with temps at, or cooler than 75 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 70

Wind: SE 7-15

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Strong PM Storms

High: 87

Wind: S 15-25

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