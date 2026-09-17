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Leo, a dog rescued from a West Omaha dumpster, finds his forever home after 884 days at the shelter

A dog who survived a horrific case of abuse in 2024 has finally found a forever home. A good Samaritan found Leo with duct-tape wrapped around his face and legs inside a West Omaha dumpster more than two years ago, rescuing him just minutes before a garbage truck arrived.
Dog rescued from dumpster finds forever home after 884 days at shelter
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OMAHA, Neb. — A dog who survived a horrific case of abuse in 2024 has finally found a forever home.

A good Samaritan found Leo with duct-tape wrapped around his face and legs inside a West Omaha dumpster more than two years ago, rescuing him just minutes before a garbage truck arrived.

Leo spent the last 884 days at the Nebraska Humane Society while his case was pending. Staff say he spent his days in their offices and loved everyone he met.

“Underneath the tape, we found the sweetest boy who still loved people despite how he had been treated. When an animal has a pending case, there’s not a lot we can do but wait,” the Nebraska Humane Society said in a social media post. “Leo spent most of his days in our administration offices with our CEO and Executive Assistant, chiming in on meetings and never greeting a person he didn’t call a friend.”

The shelter was recently granted permission to find him a new family, and it didn't take long. A shelter volunteer officially adopted Leo this week.

Dozens were on hand for a special farewell party, and the guest list even included the people who saved his life.

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