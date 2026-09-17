Bennington man charged with child abuse, domestic assault has prior convictions, court records show

BENNINGTON, NE. — Jacob Lordemann, 39, of Bennington, is in police custody following a search of his home Tuesday, where Bennington police say they found illegal drugs and 93 guns, varying in size and kind.

Lordemann faces multiple charges, including assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, second-degree sexual assault without consent, first-degree domestic assault with serious bodily injury, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, child abuse and kidnapping.

Court documents show this is not his first run-in with the law.

In December 2022, Lordemann was charged with third-degree misdemeanor domestic assault. He was found guilty and sentenced to one year of probation.

In June 2019, Lordemann pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run, where he was found in possession of marijuana.

Police say more charges are pending.

During the search and arrest, police recovered an undisclosed number of children.

Bennington Police say those children have been placed with relatives pending a DHHS investigation.