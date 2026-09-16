Dan Osborn defends leaked audio insulting Trump supporters weeks before Nebraska Senate race

OMAHA, NE. — Independent Nebraska Senate candidate Dan Osborn is defending himself after leaked audio surfaced of him appearing to criticize Trump supporters in rural Nebraska — just weeks before the midterm elections.

Osborn is not denying the audio, which was reposted on X by Republican opponent Pete Ricketts.

"It sure sounds like me," Osborn told CNN on Wednesday.

At one point in the recording, Osborn appears to say Trump supporters' "lives suck." Osborn said he was capturing the anger of himself and voters across Nebraska.

"I'm talking about people (that) are pissed off," Osborn said. "People are disenfranchised, and that is what Trump captured in Nebraska. He captured people who are angry about the political system."

Osborn said that disenfranchisement is what fueled his comments.

"That's why people are angry, that is why I am angry, and I think anyone who hears this and knows me understands that's where this is coming from," Osborn said.

The story gained national attention after first being reported by the Omaha World-Herald, with The Washington Post and CNN both turning their attention to the Nebraska Senate race.

According to the Cook Political Report, Republicans are 10-point favorites in this year's Senate races, which will feature Osborn, Ricketts and Democratic candidate Cindy Burbank.