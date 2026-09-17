🎅🚂 Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 going on holiday tour in November

OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 is taking a limited holiday tour in November.

This will be Big Boy's first holiday tour, with proceeds benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Big Boy will be on display Nov. 21 in Denver, with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and some elves in tow.

The public can purchase tickets for the tour and ride in vintage passenger cars pulled by Big Boy as it travels from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Denver.

Ticket sales for patrons of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum begin Oct. 16. Remaining tickets will be available Oct. 19.

