Frigid for now, but here's when we warm back to average

If you're heading out to volunteer for the MLK holiday, make sure you bundle up! Our frigid weather continues today. We'll see more clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper single digits. It will also be breezy most of the day, only letting the wind chill get up to -10 at best in the afternoon.

We stay breezy early tonight, but the wind should lighten up overnight. It looks like a brutal start to Tuesday. Temperatures will be around -10 in the morning with a wind chill from -15 to -25.

The wind will shift out of the south Tuesday as the arctic air finally starts to push farther east. Most of eastern Nebraska will be in the low to mid 20s, but Omaha may only get into the upper teens with mostly sunny skies. Western Iowa will be a little colder with most neighborhoods in the teens.

The warm-up continues Wednesday with mid 30s, getting us back to average for January. While it will be warmer, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. There will also be some hit and miss pockets of snow around during the day. About 1/3 of us could get hit by the snow. Any accumulation right now looks like half an inch or less.

There could be a couple leftover spotty pockets of snow around Thursday, but it looks like most of us will be dry. It will be a touch colder, near 30.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

We'll keep the upper 30s going Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday brings a little more sunshine with mid 30s.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 9

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: -10

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Frigid

High: 19

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Snow

Breezy

High: 36

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.