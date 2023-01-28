Frigid On Sunday

The snow ends Saturday night, but the thermometer continues to plunge to near zero overnight. Combined with the breezy winds, wind chills will range from -15 to -25 degrees.

Sunday, we may not make it out of the single digits in the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy, but the wind lightens up early in the day.

Monday likely starts just above zero, and we stay well below average in the afternoon, with highs in the low double digits.

Tuesday will let some sunshine mix in with our clouds, helping to warm us into the middle 20s.

We'll continue to see some sunshine at times midweek with low 30s each afternoon.

A warming trend sets up late next week. Signs lead to temperatures back in the upper 30s Friday and potential for that warmth to stick around.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 0

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Frigid

High: 10

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 13

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not As Cold

High: 26

