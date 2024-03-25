From Storms to Snow, Monday is Shaping up to be an Active Weather Day

The off-and-on rain showers we have seen much of the day begin to lighten up through this evening. However, more rain and a few thunderstorms build back into the region overnight tonight. It will likely be a wet morning commute for a lot of us as we start the workweek.

Highs on Monday will vary greatly depending on where you live. In northeast Nebraska, highs will hold in the 30s all day. On the warm side, 60s are possible in southwest Iowa into northwest Missouri. Everyone will be between those extremes, with Omaha hitting the mid to upper 50s.

We get another break in the rain by midday. By the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along and east of the Missouri River, including Omaha. A few of these thunderstorms could produce some large hail or gusty winds, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

Meanwhile, a band of snow could impact northeast Nebraska as early as Monday afternoon and will expand eastward overnight into Tuesday. The snow will break up as it approaches, so not everyone will see snow Tuesday morning. For those that do, the winds over 40 mph at times could create visibility issues for the Tuesday morning drive. Snowfall amounts should remain under 1/2" for most, with the best chance of seeing 1" of snow over northeast Nebraska.

Any lingering snow showers will be gone by noon on Tuesday, but cold and windy weather remains in its wake. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s with strong winds up to 40 mph, making it feel much colder during the day.

As you head out the door Wednesday morning, lows will be in the teens. Wednesday is warmer, but still below average with a high of 46.

Into late week, temperatures climb back up on Thursday with highs in the low 60s, and Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Wet & Windy

High: 49

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Storms and Windy

Low: 45

MONDAY

Cloudy

Morning Storms, Snow Late

High: 57

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Windy and Cold

High: 37

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.