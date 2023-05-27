Getter Warmer By Memorial Day

Air quality will continue to be slightly lower than normal at times the next couple of days due to higher than normal ozone levels. Anyone with respiratory issues should limit physical activity outside, especially in the afternoons and evenings.

Saturday afternoon will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

We get a little warmer Sunday, pushing into the mid 80s with a lot of sunshine. Some storms might form in central Nebraska and push towards Columbus and York, but they should fall apart before they reach there.

While most of us will stay dry Memorial Day, we will be dodging some isolated pockets of rain and storms. Those of us that stay dry will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will also bring some hit and miss rain and storms to dodge with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be flirting with 90 degrees.

There will be more another round of hit and miss rain to dodge Wednesday. Omaha could hit 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Our first stretch of low 90s this year could come in the second half of the workweek. Along with the heat, we'll continue to dodge some hit and miss showers and storms each day lasting into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Average

Low: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

MEMORIAL DAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 87

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Rain

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.