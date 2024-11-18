Getting colder and windy after a wet start to the workweek

Rain is already moving in from the south, which will likely make for a wet morning commute in Lincoln, Omaha, and Council Bluffs. The rain then expands to the rest of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa by the lunch hour. The rain will continue for a majority of the afternoon, and we'll start to see a few more dry areas mix in with the rain for the evening commute. Even with the wet weather today, it will be warmer than Sunday, with highs near 60 in Omaha. The warmer weather won't reach everyone, though. It will be cooler farther northwest with Fremont and Tekamah in the mid 50s. Columbus and northeast Nebraska will be in the upper 40s. The wind will start to pick up midday, and it will be windy by the end of the day.
Scattered rain continues early tonight, but most of it should be gone by midnight. Rain totals over 1 inch will be common. Skies then clear into Tuesday morning as we cool off into the low 40s.
Tuesday will start sunny, but clouds take back over in the afternoon. It will be another windy day, but this time, colder weather begins to blow in. This will hold us back in the low 50s for the afternoon.
We're still windy Wednesday, and it will keep getting colder. Highs will be in the mid 40s, dropping us a little below average, but it will be mostly sunny.
The wind will start to lighten up Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.
Thursday morning brings Omaha's first 20s of the season, and we stay below average in the afternoon. We'll be in the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.
We stay in the low 40s and mostly sunny on Friday.
A few clouds start to mix in with our sunshine on Saturday for Nebraska's last home game of the season. It stays chilly with mid 40s.
Sunday will also be in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.
MONDAY
Cloudy
Rain & Storms
Getting Windy
High: 60
MONDAY NIGHT
Scattered Rain
Clearing Skies
Windy
Low: 42
TUESDAY
Morning Sun
Afternoon Clouds
Windy
High: 52
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Windy
High: 45
