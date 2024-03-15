Getting Colder for St. Patrick's Day

The sunshine is back today, helping to warm us up a little more! Highs will be in the upper 50s.

We drop into the upper 30s again into Saturday morning, making for a chilly start to the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, but we keep temperatures a touch above average, in the upper 50s.

Behind our next cold front, it will be breezy and colder on Sunday for St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

The worst of the week's cold will be Monday morning. Omaha will likely drop down into the upper teens. Monday afternoon will be in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures pop higher on Tuesday, with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

We'll warm into the mid 60s on Wednesday and try to keep the at least some low 60s around for Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 37

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 59

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 46

