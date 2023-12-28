Getting colder into 2024

After a little morning sunshine, clouds move back in this afternoon. We'll be in the mid 30s, but with winds around 25 mph, it will feel more like the low and mid 20s in the second half of the day.
We stay mostly cloudy and a little breezy overnight as we cool off into the mid 20s.
Morning clouds will quickly turn into sunshine Friday afternoon, and we get a little warmer! Highs will be in the upper 30s, but it stays a little breezy.
We stay in the upper 30s to near 40 on Saturday with mostly sunny skies before another cold front arrives.
Sunday will be breezy as colder weather blows in, holding us back in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.
It will be a cold start to 2024 with teens likely Monday morning. We stay chilly in the afternoon with upper 20s and a lot of sunshine.
We warm back into the mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 34
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Cloudy
Breezy
Low: 24
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 38
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Nice
High: 39
