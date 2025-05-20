Getting cooler midweek before rain returns

The storms have come to an end, but there are plenty of wet roads for your Tuesday morning commute and walk to school. While most of the rain is gone, we'll continue to see a few spotty and light pockets of rain across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa today. A lot of us will be dry, but it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 50s most of the day, but we could briefly hit 60 this afternoon in Omaha.
It stays breezy tonight, and then we cool off into the mid 40s for a very cool start to Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon will also be breezy, but we see more sunshine mix in with the clouds and warm up into the mid 60s.
Thursday looks like one of our better days coming up. The wind will be lighter, and there will be a lot of sunshine with mid 60s.
Scattered rain moves back in Friday morning, and some of that rain could continue into the second half of the day. This keeps us mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday brings more scattered rain, but there should be some dry weather mixed in, especially in the first half of the day. We stay in the upper 60s.
It looks drier Sunday, but there could still be a few hit and miss showers around with mostly cloudy skies. It will also be breezy with upper 60s.
Memorial Day looks nicer! Right now, it looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures stay a touch below average, near 70.
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Isolated Rain
Breezy
High: 60
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
Low: 44
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Isolated P.M. Rain
Breezy
High: 66
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Staying Cool
High: 66
