Getting cooler Sunday before widespread rain arrives on Monday

We had a breezy Saturday with a few rain showers passed overhead. Temperatures were still comfortable, in the low 60s. The rain is gone this evening, and the breeze lightens up. Overnight we will drop down to near 40.

Sunday stays dry for most of us, except in northwest Missouri and surrounding areas. Along and south of I-80 will be mostly cloudy, and north of I-80 will see lots of sunshine. Highs top out in the mid 50s with a light breeze.

On Monday, widespread rain moves in from south to north in the morning. In Omaha, we could see a dry AM commute before rain pushes in after 9 a.m., and it will rain for most of the day for almost everyone. Rain could be heavy at times. By Monday evening, some dry air could work into eastern and southeast Nebraska, ending the steady rainfall. The rain continues off and on overnight before lifting away before the Tuesday AM commute.

Rainfall should be plentiful, with most neighborhoods seeing around 1", some may see a bit more and some may a bit see less. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Monday will be breezy with some 20-30 mph wind gusts. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, but the breeze hangs around. Highs on Tuesday reach the low 50s.

The wind increases on Wednesday as colder air filters in. Highs on Wednesday may only hit 40 and lows in the 20s (the first time this season that Omaha sees overnight lows in the 20s).

The breeze continues Thursday with highs in the low 40s.

As the wind lightens up we start to trend upward in temperatures by a few degrees, reaching the mid 40s by the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 44

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain SE

Breezy

High: 64

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain S

High: 54

MONDAY

Cloudy

Rain

High: 56

