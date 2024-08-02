Getting Hotter This Weekend, But Here's When We Drop Below Average

We stay mostly sunny and dry as cleanup continues today, but it will be a little hotter. A lot of cities, including Omaha, will push into the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

Temperatures continue to climb over the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 90s with a heat index flirting with 100. Sunday will push into the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, and the humidity will make it feel like we're in the triple digits. Make sure you're taking plenty of breaks inside and staying hydrated if clearing up storm debris.

It stays hot with upper 90s and a lot of sunshine Monday.

Cooler air finally starts to blow in Tuesday, keeping temperatures closer to average for early August. Highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We cool off even more Wednesday, dropping into the low 80s! It looks like we'll also have to dodge some hit and miss storms during the day.

The low 80s continue Thursday with a smaller chance for rain.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 94

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 97

