Getting warmer, but most stay dry midweek

It's cold this morning! We have temperatures in the 20s in most of our neighborhoods.

Once we get through the morning, the rest of the day will be nicer. This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 60s for Omaha. Northeast of Omaha, it will be a little cooler, with upper 50s. Southeast Nebraska will enjoy mid 60s later today. Like Monday, it will be a little breezy at times.

Clouds start to move in tonight, which could squeeze out a few spotty showers by the Wednesday morning commute. It won't be as cold, only dropping into the mid 40s.

The warm-up continues Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s, but it will still be breezy. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers around late in the day. Most of us will be dry all day.

Thursday will also be partly cloudy and breezy as our very small chance for rain continues. It will be slightly cooler, in the mid 60s during the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny with mid 60s.

The wind picks up again Saturday, but that will be warmer weather blowing in! Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

It stays breezy Sunday, but we warm up into the upper 70s with a few more clouds.

The wind looks lighter Monday with a high near 70 and partly cloudy skies.

