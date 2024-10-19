Getting warmer through the weekend

It was warm this Saturday as temperatures rose to near 80 in many eastern Nebraska and western Iowa locations. Overnight, we drop into the low 50s under a mostly clear sky.

We get even warmer on Sunday, with highs, low 80s, and mostly sunny sky.

Our first rain chance this month arrives Monday, although not all of us will see rain, and for those that do it won't amount to much (under 0.25"). Still, we will take any drop we can get! Highs on Monday before the rain arrives will be near 80. It will be breezy too, but given the moisture in the air the fire danger will not be as high as it was late this week.

We stay warm on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

A cooldown comes on Wednesday with us dropping into the mid 60s, and the 60s remain around for Thursday.

We warm back up by late next week into the weekend with highs returning to the 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 53

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 83

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

PM Scattered Rain

High: 80

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 76

