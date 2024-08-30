Great weather arrives for the holiday weekend

The rain from last night's cold front has moved out, and the clouds will clear through the morning. The afternoon looks very comfortable with humidity falling through the day. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday night football games will start in the upper 70s, but they will end in the upper 60s.

The lower humidity lets us cool off quickly overnight, dropping into the upper 50s in Omaha for Saturday morning. Cities outside of the metro will drop down into the low and mid 50s, making for some great open-window weather.

We get a little warmer Saturday, but the humidity stays fairly low. Highs will be in the mid 80s in Omaha, but if you are heading to Lincoln for the game, it will be a couple degrees warmer. Don't forget the sunscreen, because it will be mostly sunny.

Another cold front comes in, dropping the heat and humidity even lower for the second half of the holiday weekend, but that cold front won't bring any rain. Sunday will be near 80 degrees with a lot of sunshine.

Labor Day will be very cool in the morning! Omaha will start the day in the low 50s, which means some spots farther north will drop into the upper 40s. The afternoon looks great for any outdoor plans with upper 70s and a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with low 80s.

We then warm up into the mid 80s Wednesday. There will be a few more clouds in the afternoon. Our one small chance for rain in the forecast right now is late Wednesday.

The sunshine is back Thursday with mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Clearing Skies

Falling Humidity

High: 82

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 86

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 80

