Heat and Humidity Climb to Finish the Workweek

A warm front will move north through the region today, bringing back some of the heat and humidity. After a cloudy morning, we'll try to get some sunshine out for the afternoon. At the same time, there will be a few spotty storms to dodge from the late afternoon to the early evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s in Omaha, but our southern cities will likely hit the upper 80s. Farther north, where the warmer air takes longer to reach, highs will be in the low 80s.

Any rain ends tonight, and we stay warmer overnight. We will only drop to near 70 Friday morning.

We keep heating up Friday with highs in the low 90s and a lot of sunshine. Most of us stay dry, but there could be a couple spotty showers to dodge at the end of the day, especially north of Omaha.

We're back to dodging some hit and miss storms the second half of Saturday... but about half of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will stay dry as we heat up into the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds and plenty of humidity.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, hot, and a little less humid. Highs will be near 90. After a dry afternoon, there's only a small chance for a shower hitting your backyard at the end of the day.

The low 90s continue Monday with mostly sunny skies, followed by mid 90s on Tuesday.

A weak cold front arrives midweek with a small chance for rain and cools us into the upper 80s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Rain Late

High: 91

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 91

