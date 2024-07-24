Heat and Humidity Continue to Slowly Climb

SMOKY SKIES: Wildfires are burning across the western part of the United States, and the wind high in the sky is blowing the smoke in our direction. The bulk of this will stay high in the sky above us, but some of it will mix down to the surface, which will continue to impact air quality at times this week.

FORECAST: We keep heating up today with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will also be a little higher, making it feel like the mid 90s. We'll see a lot of sunshine, but there could be a couple isolated showers and non-severe storms to dodge late in the day.

Omaha will cool off into the upper 60s for Thursday morning with a few foggy areas again. While most of it won't be thick enough to slow you down, where it gets cooler in western Iowa, there could be some thicker areas of fog.

It gets a little breezy at times Friday, but the heat and humidity continue with low 90s.

We stay hot and breezy this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 90s.

Sunday brings a few more clouds mixed in with the sun, but the low 90s continue. There could be a couple isolated showers and storms to dodge, but most of us will be dry.

We keep the small chance for rain around Monday with low 90s and partly cloudy skies.

The low 90s continue Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated P.M. Rain

High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Foggy Areas

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 91

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 92

