Heat and humidity continues

The heat and humidity has returned to the region this afternoon, propelling highs into the mid-90s. Temperatures will steadily fall into the mid-70s overnight but the humidity sticks around, so does the breezy winds with gusts around 30mph.

More of the same on Sunday, except the high temperature gets a tad hotter. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s with humidity sticking around, meaning heat index values up to 105 possible. Winds will stay breezy out of the south with gusts up to 30mph.

We make a run for the triple digits again on Monday with highs around 100, heat index values could get as high as 105-110 degrees. A few isolated storms might try to clip northeast Nebraska into the overnight hours, but most if not all will stay dry.

Some slight relief from the heat on Tuesday as a cold front nears, sparking off some showers and thunderstorms into the late evening and overnight hours. Storm chances linger into Wednesday where the front will knock temperatures down into the mid-80s with lower humidity.

The relief does not last however, as Thursday highs make it back into the 90s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warm

Low: 73

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy and Humid

High: 97

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Hot

High: 100

TUESDAY

Mainly Sunny

A few evening storms

High: 94

