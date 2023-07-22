Heat Begins Tomorrow

We can not rule out a very isolated storm southwest of Omaha this evening, but most if not all stay dry. However, if you do get under one of these spot storms, they could be strong with gusty winds and large hail.

Beginning on Sunday, temperatures will rise into the 90s which will be a common theme throughout next week. With humidity building in as well, our region is expected to see our first truly hot stretch of summer.

On Monday, temperatures reach into the upper 90s with heat index values above 100. Plan accordingly if you are going to be outdoors for any extended period of time, the same goes for much of next week.

Tuesday the temperatures bump down a few degrees, but we still are in the mid-90s.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be the peak of the heat next week, with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values approaching 105.

Friday provides our only chance for rain, albeit a small chance where most stay dry. Temperatures drop off slightly into the mid-90s, perhaps a bit cooler if you get lucky with a storm.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Iso'd Evening Storm

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggier

High: 92

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 97

Heat Index: 100-105

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 95

Heat Index: 100

